Bitcoin price news – Crypto markets teeter towards tentative recovery
Bitcoin has managed to bounce back after crashing to an 18-month price low over the weekend.
The cryptocurrency is trading at around $30,000 at the start of the week, marking a 56 per cent drop from its all-time high last November, while other leading cryptocurrencies are also way down from their record highs.
The downturn has seen more than $1.5 trillion wiped from the market and led to warnings from analysts that another “crypto winter” similar to 2018 may be underway.
Bitcoin’s precarious price comes as El Salvador President Nayib Bukele hosts 44 countries on Monday to discuss the merits of the cryptocurrency and the benefits of adoption.
Eight months after El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender, several other countries appear close to adopting the cryptocurrency despite warnings from the IMF and some figures within the industry.
You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and other leading cryptocurrencies in our live coverage below.
El Salvador hosts 44 countries to discuss bitcoin
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele appears far from being spooked by the latest price crash, instead annoucning that he will be hosting 44 countries to discuss the benefits of bitcoin.
Representatives of Africa’s two biggest economies - Egypt and Nigeria - will be among those attending, with one of the main topics for discussion being that of financial inclusion and banking the unbanked.
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market.
After crashing as low as $26,350 last week, bitcoin is back above $30,000 - but only just. It is the same price level BTC was able to hold on two previous downturns, though it is too early to say whether this was the bottom of the current cycle.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
