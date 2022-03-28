Bitcoin price news – live: BTC hits 3-month high as crypto market passes $2 trillion
Bitcoin has finally broken out of a window it has been trading within since the start of the year, rising to a three-month price high on Monday.
A 5 per cent overnight surge took BTC above $47,000 for the first time since early January, building on a price rally that has seen it rise more than $10,000 over the last two weeks.
The latest gains were mirrored among other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), pushing the overall crypto market above $2 trillion.
Analysts have attributed the positive movements to various bullish trends that have been forming throughout March, including a dwindling supply of bitcoin on crypto exchanges.
There have also been rumours that other countries may be making moves to follow El Salvador by adopting bitcoin as a legal form of tender.
Bitcoin price headed for $100k?
Popular crypto market analyst PlanB, who gained over 1 million followers on Twitter last year on the strength of his Stock-to-Flow (S2F) price prediction model, has suggested that the latest rally could be the one that finally fulfils the model.
According to one version of the pseudonymous Dutch analyst’s S2F model, BTC was meant to hit six figures before the end of last year before plateauing and consolidating. Instead it peaked at close to $69,000 in November before crashing all the way back down towards $30,000. After two previous record-breaking rallies, will it be third time lucky?
Bitcoin price gains push crypto market above $2 trillion
The latest price gains for bitcoin have helped push the overall crypto market above $2 trillion for the first time since early February.
It still remains a way off the all-time high of close to $3 trillion that it reached last November, but it is now up more than $500 billion in less than two months and appears to still be climbing.
The only one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies not to contribute to the recent rally is Terra (LUNA), which saw a modest loss of just over 1 per cent over the last week.
