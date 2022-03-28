Bitcoin approached its 2022 price high on 28 March following a crypto market surge (Getty Images)

Bitcoin has finally broken out of a window it has been trading within since the start of the year, rising to a three-month price high on Monday.

A 5 per cent overnight surge took BTC above $47,000 for the first time since early January, building on a price rally that has seen it rise more than $10,000 over the last two weeks.

The latest gains were mirrored among other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), pushing the overall crypto market above $2 trillion.

Analysts have attributed the positive movements to various bullish trends that have been forming throughout March, including a dwindling supply of bitcoin on crypto exchanges.

There have also been rumours that other countries may be making moves to follow El Salvador by adopting bitcoin as a legal form of tender.

