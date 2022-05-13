✕ Close Related: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?

Bitcoin is teetering on the precipice of an abyss, according to some crypto market analysts, with its price hitting its lowest level since July 2021.

The cryptocurrency has lost more than 50 per cent of its value over the last six months amid a market-wide downturn that has wiped more than $1.5 trillion from the overall crypto market.

Since first rising above this price at the start of 2021, BTC has never fallen below it for any significant amount of time, meaning it will be in unchartered territory if the sell-off continues.

There is widespread fear in the market on Thursday, after the Terra (LUNA) cryptocurrency fell by more than 99 per cent, dropping below $1 on Wednesday having peaked close to $120 last month.

The crash has pushed another stablecoin, Tether, below its dollar peg hitting as a low of 95 cents.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin, as well as other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), right here.