Elon Musk pledges to spend first day at Twitter helping user called ‘Catturd’

Elon Musk pledged to spend his first day as the official owner of Twitter trying to help a user named Catturd.

Musk closed his $44bn deal for the social media platform on Thursday night, and immediately fired the company’s top executives, including one who banned Donald Trump.

Now the billionaire has pledged to try and help @catturd2 who claims to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the company’s former bosses.

The account was repeatedly retweeted by then-president Donald Trump when it posted in support of his efforts to illegally overturn the 2020 election.

“I will be digging in more today,” Mr Musk declared when Catturd asked him on the platform to take action.

And the digging has seemed to work, with Catturd stating on Twitter that not only had the account gained thousands of new followers but that a search ban had already been “removed.”

“This is the first time in months and months that my search has worked for me,” Catturd later weeted.

Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed” on Thursday night after the deal was completed after he spent months trying to back out of it.

This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter‘s San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.

Mr Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during his visit that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff after acquiring the company.

Many Twitter users have taken the opportunity to tweet racial slurs in ‘celebration’ of Mr Musk’s takeover, believing it will come with less content moderation.