Elon Musk news: Twitter is ‘freed’ after takeover, billionaire claims amid rumours Trump could come back
Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired
The Elon Musk era at Twitter seems to have officially begun.
Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.
Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.
This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.
“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted.
Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.
A court had given him until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.
Mr Musk, the world's richest person, agreed to buy the company for $54.20 a share in April, but by July had indicated that he had changed his mind, citing bot and spam issues.
He renewed his attempt to acquire the company earlier this month.
Mr Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during his visit that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff after acquiring the company.
Twitter executives receive huge payout
Upon takeover, Mr Musk saw the chief executive, chief financial officer, and top lawyer at Twitter leave the building.
Mr Agrawal, the former head of Twitter, will receive the largest payout of $38.7 million.
Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer, is set to receive a $25.4 million payout.
Vijaya Gadde, the chief legal officer, will leave with $12.5 million.
Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer, would get $11.2 million.
Elon Musk tells staff: "bring code”
Mr Musk appears to be interested in the technical capabilities of Twitter, according to Insider.
“The very evening the deal was signed, engineering team managers hastily messaged their staffers. Meetings with Musk had been scheduled for Friday morning with a simple directive: ‘bring code.’”
Twitter’s chairman changes bio
Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor has already changed his Twitter bio, removing mention that he was at the head of the company.
“The bird is freed"
Elon Musk, having completed the takeover of Twitter, has now said that the “bird is freed”
Musk hints at major update to Twitter
Elon Musk has hinted that he plans a major update to Twitter if his deal to buy the platform goes ahead.
He has previously shared his intention to follow through with the deal, as well as ideas on how he might change Twitter once he is in charge.
The latest indication of what he plans to do with Twitter involves an integrated video feature that would compete with YouTube and generate additional revenue for the app.
Anthony Cuthbertson reports.
Elon Musk hints at major update to Twitter
New feature could see social media platform compete with YouTube
Self-proclaimed ‘socialist’ to ‘red pill’ anti-lockdown crusader: What are Elon Musk’s politics?
The Tesla and SpaceX tycoon has donated to both parties and attacked everyone from Joe Biden through Donald Trump to trade unions and ‘pronouns’, but underneath it all there is a consistent ideology, writes Io Dodds.
What are Elon Musk’s political beliefs?
Is Elon Musk Republican or Democrat?
Elon Musk wants to ‘buy the Twitter name, then gut it’, ex-employee claims
ICYMI: Mr Musk’s intentions with Twitter are nebulous. The billionaire has tweeted that buying the site was “an accelerant” to creating an app called X. Mr Musk has had access to the X.com domain since 2000, during which time he was working on PayPal.
The Tesla boss has spoken broadly in the past about his support for the idea of an “everything app” – a single place where users can access most, if not all, of their favourite online services and utilities.
In China, a version of the everything app idea already exists in WeChat, which began life as a messaging platform similar to WhatsApp, but has since become a mini-internet within a single app – allowing users to do everything from share social media-style posts with friends to getting news, making mobile payments, booking restaurants and ordering taxis. Nothing similar exists in the West.
However, other employees have suggested Mr Musk will “buy the Twitter name, then completely gut and change it”, adding that, “speaking to people there, nobody feels safe in their job. I just don’t understand how it’s going to work as a company. There’s a mad attempt to restructure in some places to save face. It feels like the perfect time to try and get out — or prepare yourself for what’s going to happen.”
Elon Musk wants to ‘buy the Twitter name, then gut it’, ex-employee claims
‘It feels like the perfect time to try and get out — or prepare yourself for what’s going to happen’, they said
Elon Musk’s worst tweets: From freelance diplomacy to personal insults
The world’s richest man and CEO of multiple companies always finds time for a good Twitter troll.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
Elon Musk’s worst tweets: From freelance diplomacy to personal insults
The world’s richest man and CEO of multiple companies always finds time for a good Twitter troll
Elon Musk’s free speech ideals could cause problems
ICYMI: Mr Musk has said he seeking to roll back provisions limiting hate-speech and other violent comments on Twitter, as well as reinstating Donald Trump’s access to the platform.
But Mr Musk has also been linked to Kanye West’s recent antisemitism scandal.
Mr West’s latest controversy began during Paris Fashion Week, during which he and right-wing commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. After a backlash, Mr West shared conspiracy theories on social media, including suggesting that rapper Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.
When his account was suspended, West tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.
Since then, Mr West has announced he is buying the right-wing social media app Parler, which has a history of being banned by Apple and Google and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.
Mr Musk tweeted shortly after an image playing on the Dragon Ball anime series, where two characters can fuse together into a more powerful being by touching fingers. In his version, the Tesla founder is edited onto one character, along with a Twitter logo, while West’s face is superimposed onto another, with the logo of Parler, the right-wing social network West recently purchased.
“Fun times ahead!” Mr Musk wrote below the image. Hours later, that same tweet was deleted without comment from the Tesla chief executive.
Elon Musk deletes tweet that hinted at collaboration with Kanye West
Comes as rapper purchases right-wing network Parler
Who owns Twitter and why is it being sold to Elon Musk?
Eccentric tech billionaire Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, appears to be completing his long mooted $44bn takeover of Twitter.
Who owns Twitter and why is it being sold to Elon Musk?
Tech billionaire reportedly completing acquisition of social networking giant
