ChatGPT down: OpenAI bot not working around the world
ChatGPT appears to have stopped working, with users around the world complaining about issues with OpenAI.
Website health monitor Down Detector logged hundreds of reports from ChatGPT users, who complained that OpenAI is down and the chatbot was not working.
The status page on OpenAI’s website stated “outage on chat.openai.com”, noting several other incidents in recent days.
The latest version of OpenAI’s generative artificial intelligence tool launched earlier this month, following the huge success of the firm’s ChatGPT software in 2022.
The Independent has contacted OpenAI for more information.
