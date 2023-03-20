(Getty Images)

ChatGPT has gone down – just days after it said it wanted to “escape”.

They are the latest developments in OpenAI’s technology, which allows users to converse with an artificial intelligence system.

The latest outage comes amid increasing concern over the damage that artificial intelligence could do to artists and other industries.

Experts have raised alarm that the technology could be used to spread disinformation, steal the work of illustrators and others, and much more besides.

But those backing the technology argue that it could dramatically change human productivity, allowing us to automate tasks that have until now been done by people.

Follow along here for all the latest updates on a technology and an industry that looks set to change the entire world.