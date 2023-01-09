For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rocket is about to take off from Cornwall – and make history as it does.

The Virgin-branded rocket will take off on a former passenger plane that will carry it into the sky, when it will detach and then fly off into space. It will be carrying a set of satellites that will be deposited into orbit.

If it does so successfully it will mark a whole range of firsts: no rocket has ever launched from UK soil before, and satellites have never been put into orbit from western Europe.

And fans will be able to watch that whole pioneering, unprecedented process from home.

A live streamed video will allow people to watch the full launch as it happens.

That live stream will be available on Virgin Orbit’s YouTube channel. That can be found here.

There was also an opportunity to watch the launch live from Newquay in Cornwall, where the mission will begin. But tickets for that launch were snapped up long ago – and once the plane has taken off, viewers will have to turn to watch on that live stream anyway, as the launch will be too far away to actually see.

People across the country might be able to see the rocket as it flies up into the air and on into space, however.

The launch live stream will begin soon before the launch window opens, around 10pm.

Currently the launch is scheduled for 10.16pm local UK time – though it could be delayed by any problems, and flight controllers have left a number of other days open in case of major issues.