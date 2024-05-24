The secrets of ‘just enough prepping’ which could save you in a national disaster

Power outages, pandemics and cyberattacks are on the minds of many at the moment, including deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, who has revealed a new website to advise people on how to protect themselves from various risks, including biosecurity crises, flooding or other types of attack.

The “Prepare” website calls on households to stock up on bottled water, with a minimum supply of three litres of drinking water per person per day, but says 10 litres is recommended for cooking and hygiene. A tin opener should also be in an emergency package, as well as battery or wind-up torches and radios, wet wipes and a first aid kit.

One look at some of the recent films shows just how preoccupied we are with what would happen in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. Whether it was the recent Netflix hit Leave the World Behind, Jodie Comer’s The End We Start From or Alex Garland’s Civil War we are left to ponder a post-apocalyptic future and ask ourselves, would it really happen like that? And what we do if it did?