Disney+ to launch password sharing crackdown in attempt to force people to get their own accounts
Move follows Netflix and other streaming services in introducing automated ways to spot accounts being used by multiple people
Disney+ will crack down on password sharing later this year, in an attempt to force people to get their own accounts.
It joins other streaming services such as Netflix in introducing automated services that aim to spot when multiple people and households are using one account.
Disney+ subscribers will still be able to have multiple profiles in their own home. But the new technology enforces rules aimed at stopping people sharing their accounts with different households and people they do not live with.
Bob Iger, Disney’s chief executive, pointed to the success of Netflix in forcing such people to instead buy their own subscriptions to watch.
He said that Disney would start introducing its own version from June, in select countries. It will then roll out more broadly from September.
Speaking about launching the crackdown as a way of boosting revenue for the platform, Mr Iger said Disney+ would be “launching our first real foray into password sharing” in June, adding the move would help “turn this business into a business that we feel really good about”.
Disney’s decision comes after fellow streaming giant Netflix attributed a recent jump in subscribers to its own recent crackdown on password sharing.
Shortly after it stepped up its action against the issue, the company reported a major spike in new users signing up for the service and has seen revenues rise since.
“Netflix is the gold standard in streaming,” Mr Iger said.
“They’ve done a phenomenal job and a lot of different directions. I actually have very, very high regard for what they’ve accomplished. If we can only accomplish what they’ve accomplished, that would be great.”
Additional reporting by agencies
