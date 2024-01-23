Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Humanity continues to be in the most danger it has ever been, experts have said

The Doomsday Clock has been left at 90 seconds to midnight, reflecting a “continuing and unprecedented level of risk”, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, which organises the clock.

The clock was set at 90 seconds to midnight last year, and it marked the closest to midnight it has ever been. The change was largely made to reflect the danger posed by the Ukraine-Russia war, it said then.

Those threats continue, and others such as disruptive technologies have grown yet more in the past year. It pointed to the continuation of the war in Ukraine, the weakening of nuclear arms reduction agreements, the climate crisis and 2023 being the hottest year on record, new genetic engineering technologies and AI and the danger of misinformation.

The scientists behind the clock urged that the decision not to change it should not lead to complacency.

“Make no mistake: resetting the Clock at 90 seconds to midnight is not an indication that the world is stable. Quite the opposite,” said Rachel Bronson, the president and chief executive of the Bulletin.

“It’s urgent for governments and communities around the world to act. And the Bulletin remains hopeful—and inspired—in seeing the younger generations leading the charge.”

The scientists did point to some positive news amid the increased and new dangers. There has been some progress in responding to climate change and was heading in the right direction, it noted – but overall the crisis still threatens humanity’s future.

And the Bulletin noted that while the worry about artificial intelligence has grown, even the top experts disagree about whether it really poses an existential risk. What’s more, it would only cause a real danger to humans if it were hooked up to a physical system – and if it gained control of nuclear weapons, for instance, that would be a nuclear problem rather than an AI one.

Many nations have recognised the need for controls on artificial intelligence, too, noted Herb Lin, a member of the board that sets the time as well as a researcher at Stanford University. Some have taken steps to work out the governance required to limit the danger – though they are still attracted by its use in war and other dangers.

The countdown was established in 1947 by experts from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists who were working on the Manhattan Project to design and build the first atomic bomb.

It was created to provide a simple way of demonstrating the danger to the Earth and humanity posed by nuclear war.

The clock first started ticking at seven minutes to midnight - and has moved forwards and backwards over the years as the threats to the world changed.

In 2020, it was set at 100 seconds to midnight, and remained unchanged for the next three years. In 2023, it was moved to 90 seconds – where it has now stayed.

Although originally intended to warn of the threat of nuclear armageddon, the Doomsday Clock has evolved to take into account the likelihood of other emerging threats such as climate change and advances in biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

The Bulletin is an independent non-profit organisation run by some of the world’s most eminent scientists.

Additional reporting by agencies