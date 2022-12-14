Stay in touch with your loved ones this Christmas with Doro’s budget mobile phones

It’s important to stay connected in our day-to-day lives and even when we’re out and about trying to find the time for a quick catch up those moments stay with us, regardless of where we are.

In the click of a button or a tap of the screen, it’s never been so simple to make that connection happen. So if you’re looking for a new mobile phone for the Christmas holidays, or have a relative who can benefit from one, Doro has handsets available with different levels of experience in mind.

Since the 1970s Doro has aimed to help those over the age of 65 by making telecommunication simple, by providing them with the tools they need to be confident in their technology.

Doro recognises that setting up a new phone doesn’t need to be a frustrating experience – it can be an exciting one. With long battery lives, hearing-aid compatability and easy-to-read text and menus, Doro has implemented its range of accessible features first for those that would benefit from it most.

The Doro 8100 puts simplicity first in its design. The 6.1in display means that texts are easy to read and the four built-in cameras (one in the front, three in the back) also means you can answer video calls for face-to-face conversations, so you can be in two places at once.

The Android Go operating system also offers a streamlined interface designed to run on the Doro 8100 as smoothly as possible. It even includes step-by-step tutorials when you want to make the most of the other possibilities the handset has to offer.

As well as hearing aid compatability, there’s also an easy access assistance button, so family and friends can be alerted if you need to get in touch urgently.

With clear sound, easy-to-read black-and-white text, and a simple clamshell design that can be folded away when not in use, the Doro 6820 is a handset with functionality at its core. The 12-button dial pad means phone numbers can be easily typed in. The Doro 6820 can also hold up to 500 contacts, meaning that you’ll easily be able to find the contacts that you will spend the most time talking to.

The handset even comes with a charging cradle, so charging the phone is as simple as snapping it shut, placing it on the stand and picking it up again when it’s ready to use. Even when it isn’t charging, battery life shouldn’t be much concern, with over 7 hours of active talking time and up to 380 when on standby. Like the Doro 8100, the Doro 6820 has 4G connectivity, is also hearing aid compatible and has an assistance button so you can get in touch when you need to the most.

