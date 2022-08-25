DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers
The @duck.com email service removes hidden trackers and lets users create unlimited throwaway accounts
Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.
The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.
Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.
After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo opened up its @duck.com email addresses to the public on Thursday.
“There are multiple ways companies can use your email to track you, target you with ads, and influence what you see online,” DuckDuckGo stated in a blog post announcing the public launch of its email service.
“They can even share your personal information with third parties – all without your knowledge. Companies embed trackers in images and links within email messages, letting them collect information like when you’ve opened a message, where you were when you opened it, and what device you were using.”
In the closed beta testing of the service, DuckDuckGo said it found that 85 per cent of users’ emails contained hidden email trackers.
The information that companies gather using these trackers can be used to build a profile on someone in order to serve them targetted ads.
The free Email Protection service can be found through DuckDuckGo’s Privacy Browser, which is available on iOS and Android. It can also be reached through the Privacy Essentials extension for Firefox, Chrome, and other popular web browsers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies