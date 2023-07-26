Europe to cover continent in fast EV chargers under new law

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The European Union has passed a new law to cover the continent in fast charging stations in order to meet the growing demand of electric cars.

The legislation calls for fast recharging stations for cars and vans every 60 kilometres (37 miles) along the EU’s main transport corridors by 2025. The same distance requirements for heavy goods vehicles will need to be met by 2030.

Airports and ports will also need to provide electricity for passenger vessels and aircraft by 2025.

“The new law is a milestone,” said Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, Spain’s Minister of Transport.

“We are optimistic that in the near future, citizens will be able to charge their electric cars as easily as they do today in traditional petrol stations.”

The new EU law forms part of the ‘Fit for 55 package’, announced by the European Commission in 2021, which aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

The EU is also aiming to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Electric car ownership in Europe and worldwide has seen huge growth in recent years, with EV car sales now representing around one fifth of all new car sales globally.

Last month, the battery-electric car market in the EU surged from 10.7 per cent to 15.1 per cent year-on-year, according to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), overtaking diesel vehicles for the first time.

The countries with the biggest growth were the Netherlands, Germany and France, contributing to more than 700,000 units sold in the first half of the year.