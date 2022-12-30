Elon Musk doubles down attacks on ‘creepy’ Dr Fauci despite backlash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has renewed his attacks on Anthony Fauci, labelling Joe Biden’s outgoing Covid czar “creepy”.

Mr Musk was reacting to a Twitter post about a New York Times profile on the eve of Dr Fauci’s retirement after more than five decades at the National Institutes of Health.

Dr Fauci revealed he kept portraits from fans on the walls of his home office, and told the Times he was reluctant to share the personal insight after being previously attacked as an “egomaniac” by the far right.

“Creepy,” Mr Musk wrote on Friday. “Maybe he just loves looking at science?” he added.

It’s the latest in a series of personal taunts the Twitter CEO has directed against the 82-year-old infectious disease expert.

This week, Mr Musk tweeted: “New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science”.

The post was widely interpreted to be a slur on Dr Fauci, and came after Mr Musk had made a transphobic comment that his pronouns were “prosecute/Fauci”.