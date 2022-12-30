The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Elon Musk doubles down attacks on ‘creepy’ Dr Fauci despite backlash
‘Maybe he just loves looking at science?’
Elon Musk has renewed his attacks on Anthony Fauci, labelling Joe Biden’s outgoing Covid czar “creepy”.
Mr Musk was reacting to a Twitter post about a New York Times profile on the eve of Dr Fauci’s retirement after more than five decades at the National Institutes of Health.
Dr Fauci revealed he kept portraits from fans on the walls of his home office, and told the Times he was reluctant to share the personal insight after being previously attacked as an “egomaniac” by the far right.
“Creepy,” Mr Musk wrote on Friday. “Maybe he just loves looking at science?” he added.
It’s the latest in a series of personal taunts the Twitter CEO has directed against the 82-year-old infectious disease expert.
This week, Mr Musk tweeted: “New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science”.
The post was widely interpreted to be a slur on Dr Fauci, and came after Mr Musk had made a transphobic comment that his pronouns were “prosecute/Fauci”.
Maybe he just loves looking at science?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies