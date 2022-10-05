Jump to content

Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Tesla CEO promises ‘everything app’ as $44bn do-over buyout accepted

Tesla billionaire offered to buy Twitter at original price, potentially avoiding Delaware trial

Josh Marcus,Graeme Massie
Wednesday 05 October 2022 04:12
Elon Musk reportedly offering to buy Twitter again

Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.

The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr Mus broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.

In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his “wrongful” attempt to cancel his offer, a case that may force the entrenpreneur into acquiring the company.

Without an agreement, proceedings in the case are set to begin within days, with Mr Musk scheduled to be deposed in Texas later this week.

1664939424

ICYMI: Twitter stock rose so fast after Musk buyout offer NYSE had to pause trading

Twitter stock rose sharply on 4 October, after Elon Musk renewed his bid to buy the company

(Google Finance)

The news that Elon Musk is attempting to revive his bid to buy Twitter caused such a big jump in the social network’s stock price that the New York Stock Exchange had to temporarily pause trading twice, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Such pauses, instituted after the 2010 “Flash Crash,” kick in when stocks on major indices change price by more than 5 per cent within five minutes.

Twitter shares rose at least 13 per cent at various points on Tuesday, after Mr Musk announced he would return to his original $44bn offer to purchase the social media site.

Graeme Massie5 October 2022 04:10
1664934324

ICYMI: Why Twitter is suing Elon Musk

Twitter sued Elon Musk in July, arguing the tech billionaire was legally bound to carry out his $44bn acquisition of the social network, after the Tesla CEO said he wanted to walk away from the deal.

Twitter argued leaving the deal is “invalid and wrongful” under the terms of an April contract, according to a letter sent to Mr Musk’s lawyers.

The company tore into Mr Musk in a legal complaint filed in Delaware Court, writing that the billionaire “apparently believes that he —unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.”

Here’s more information.

Graeme Massie5 October 2022 02:45
1664931037

Observers fret Elon Musk buyout could turn Twitter into ‘supercharged engine of radicalisation

The news that Elon Musk has reprised his original $44bn offer to buy Twitter has sent shock waves through Silicon Valley, Wall Street and, of course, sparking plenty of discussion on the app itself.

The most important audience for the move, Twitter Inc, met the announcement with little fanfare, merely confirming it had been received and describing how the “intention” of the social network is to go through with the deal.

Josh Marcus has the story.

Observers fret Musk could turn Twitter into ‘supercharged engine of radicalisation’

Many observers worried about changes coming to social platform

Graeme Massie5 October 2022 01:50
1664927550

Expert on fascism and propaganda slams Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase

“Everything is just a means to an megalomanic end for this individual,” tweeted NYU professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat after Mr Musk had broken his silence about the proposed $44bn purchase of Twitter.

Graeme Massie5 October 2022 00:52
1664925905

Twitter users slam Elon Musk’s proposed takeover

It did not take long for Twitter users to take to the platform and condemn Elon Musk’s proposed $44bn takeover of the company.

“Neither Musk nor Twitter’s current management seem to care much about Twitter’s users or employees,” tweeted Judd Legum.

And NFL reporter Mike Freeman of USA Today, also slammed it.

“Take a good look around Twitter. Cause if you think the racists, trolls and trash bag humans are out in force now, wait until Musk runs it. It’s gonna be unrecognizable. Most of us are going to head to the escape pods,” he tweeted.

Graeme Massie5 October 2022 00:25
1664925638

Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter purchase and offers vision of platform’s future

Elon Musk has broken his silence on his proposed $44bn purchase of Twitter and offered a vision of the social media platform’s future under his ownership.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to Twitter on Tuesday to seemingly say that obtaining Twitter was the first step in creating a new “X” app, similar to China’s WeChat.

Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter purchase and offers vision of platform’s future

Billionaire tweeted that buying company ‘is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app’

Graeme Massie5 October 2022 00:20
1664924184

ICYMI: Zelensky fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘insane’ Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has fired back at Elon Musk’s “insane” Twitter poll on Russia-Ukraine peace proposals.

The Tesla titan took to Twitter and proposed a string of ideas to solve the eight-month conflict, asking his followers to vote “yes” or “no” on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.

More details below.

Zelensky fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘insane’ Twitter poll on Russia Ukraine peace

Country’s leader asked his 6.6m followers which version of billionaire did they ‘like more’

Graeme Massie4 October 2022 23:56
1664923427

Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter offer

The billionaire took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and talked about his vision for Twitter.

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” he tweeted.

Graeme Massie4 October 2022 23:43
1664921424

How Twitter responded to Elon Musk’s letter

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second time
Graeme Massie4 October 2022 23:10
1664918064

Elon Musk’s SEC reglatory filing to buy Twitter

Here is the SEC filing made by Elon Musk indicating he intends to complete a $44bn purchase of Twitter at $55.420 per share.

Graeme Massie4 October 2022 22:14

