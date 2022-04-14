US Musk Twitter (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Elon Musk has made a shock offer to buy the entirety of Twitter.

The billionaire said that he did not have confidence in the company’s management and that it needed to undergo changes that could not happen without it being purchased.

He offered over $40 billion for the company, and said that he might sell his existing shareholding if the offer is not accepted.

Mr Musk announced recently that he had bought just under 10 per cent of the company, making him its biggest shareholders. He was offered and initially accepted a seat on its board – before announcing that he would not join after all, prompting speculation over his plans.

Now he has said that he wants to buy the company to protect “free speech” and unlock what he said is the “extraordinary potential” of the social network.