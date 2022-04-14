Elon Musk latest news: Tesla CEO makes shock offer to buy all of Twitter
Elon Musk has made a shock offer to buy the entirety of Twitter.
The billionaire said that he did not have confidence in the company’s management and that it needed to undergo changes that could not happen without it being purchased.
He offered over $40 billion for the company, and said that he might sell his existing shareholding if the offer is not accepted.
Mr Musk announced recently that he had bought just under 10 per cent of the company, making him its biggest shareholders. He was offered and initially accepted a seat on its board – before announcing that he would not join after all, prompting speculation over his plans.
Now he has said that he wants to buy the company to protect “free speech” and unlock what he said is the “extraordinary potential” of the social network.
Twitter boss had warned there would be ‘distractions'
When Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief executive, announced that Elon Musk wouldn’t actually be taking his seat on the company’s board, he did appear to warn about things like this happening.
“There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged,” he concluded. “Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building.”
Had Mr Musk suggested something like this was coming? Or was it just a well-informed guess? You can read the whole letter to Twitter staff here:
Elon Musk yet to post about offer
The usually very active Twitter account of Elon Musk is yet to post anything about the offer. In fact, he hasn’t posted anything himself for four days, since he replied to Jeff Bezos’s tweet about Mr Musk’s idea for turning the Twitter headquarters into housing for homeless people:
He did more recently retweet a post from SpaceX about the successful launch of the Axiom-1 mission:
But he has yet to say anything about the offer. Mr Musk does appear to have been unusually coy since his conversations with Twitter began, even deleting some of his more controversial posts and liking a tweet that suggested he had been asked to shut up.
... and releases script of discussions with Twitter leadership
Here’s the warning that Twitter leadership were given about the potential offer, seemingly last night.
Musk releases letter to chairman of the board
Here, from the SEC filings, is the letter that Mr Musk wrote to the chairman of Twitter’s board:
Hello and welcome...
... to our live coverage of Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies