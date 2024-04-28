Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk landed in Beijing on Sunday for a surprise visit where he was expected to push Chinese officials to approve Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software.

A person aware of his visit said Mr Musk will discuss the rollout of the most autonomous version of its Autopilot software and get permission to transfer data collected in China overseas in order to train the software’s algorithm.

The hushed visit to Tesla’s second-biggest market by its chief executive was not announced in advance, but Mr Musk has previously said that the company’s landmark self-driving technology would be available to customers in China “very soon”.

His visit was also being monitored by Chinese flight tracking app Flight Manager which showed the arrival of a Gulfstream private jet with tail number N272BG, which is registered to Falcon Landing, a company connected to SpaceX and Tesla, at Beijing Capital Airport on Sunday.

The X owner also uses another jet registered under Falcon Landing with tail number N628TS, which is the jet he used to make a trip to China last year. He had visited Tesla’s Shanghai factory and met with senior government officials in Beijing.

Tesla launched Full Self-Driving, or FSD, four years ago but it was not made available in China. The company has sold more than 1.7 million cars in China after entering the market a decade ago.

Mr Musk is likely to meet with Ren Hongbin, a government official who heads the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the organiser of the Beijing auto show currently underway.

In a video posted on social media by a user linked with Chinese state media, Mr Musk said: “It is good to see electric vehicles making progress in China. All cars will be electric in the future.”

His visit comes just a day after the US auto safety regulator opened an investigation into Tesla’s move to recall more than 2 million vehicles in the US in December as the company sought to install new Autopilot safeguards.

Last week, the driver of a Tesla involved in a crash in Seattle that left a motorcyclist dead said he was operating the vehicle’s Autopilot feature and checking his phone at the time, documents show.

Tesla said in government documents last year that the software change would increase warnings and alerts to drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.