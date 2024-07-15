Support truly

Tesla chief Elon Musk has suggested he could build an Iron Man-style “metal suit of armour” following the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

“Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor,” Mr Musk said on X on Sunday, replying to a user asking him to “beef up” his security.

Some X users asked the Tesla chief to tighten his security after he came out in support of Mr Trump’s 2024 bid for president.

“Dangerous times ahead,” Mr Musk said, claiming there have already been attempts to take his life “in the past 8 months” by two people on “separate occasions”.

“They were arrested with guns about 20 minutes drive from Tesla HQ in Texas,” the multibillionaire said, without sharing any details.

Mr Musk’s comments came after he ”fully” endorsed Mr Trump following the attempt on the presidential candidate’s life.

Questions swirl around security measures at Trump rally

Mr Musk also donated an undisclosed amount of money to America PAC, a political action committee working to elect Mr Trump, according to Bloomberg News.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” he said.

Mr Trump was shot at about 15 minutes after he took the stage at a campaign event in rural Pennsylvania.

The bullet pierced his right ear and he was immediately shielded and taken away by his Secret Service detail.

Authorities said one rally attendee was killed and two spectators were critically injured.

Dangerous times ahead.



Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

The gunman, who was shot dead by Secret Service agents, was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Mr Musk blamed the Secret Service, alleging possible incompetence for failing to prevent the shooting, after posting a widely shared photo of the former president being escorted off stage with blood on his face.

“Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign,” he posted on X.

“The last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

The former president took to his social media app Truth Social to thank the Secret Service and extended condolences to the family of the person killed at the rally.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” he said, adding that he remains “resilient” and “defiant” following the attack.