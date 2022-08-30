For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billionaire Elon Musk says that his garage is a suitable place for his mother to stay when she visits him in Texas.

Maye Musk, 74, revealed the less-than-luxurious sleeping arrangements at SpaceX’s Starbase in a recent interview.

“Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!” the world’s richest person replied in response to a New York Post tweet about it.

Mr Musk, who has a personal wealth of $251bn, announced earlier this year that he had sold off all of his residential properties following his move from California to Texas.

The entrepreneur said that he was giving up all his material possessions to devote himself “to Mars and Earth.”

The billionaire now primarily lives in a $50,000 rental home near the SpaceX facility at Boca Chica, Texas, and says he also stays in the spare room at friends’ homes.

Ms Musk, who has worked as a model for five decades, told UK newspaper The Times that her son was not interested in possessions “at all” and that when she visits she has to “sleep in the garage.”

“You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told the newspaper.