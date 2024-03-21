Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk says that his Neuralink brain chip company has given blind monkeys their sight.

Neuralink’s next product will be called “Blindsight” and restore vision to those who are unable to see completely, he has said. It will follow “Telepathy”, a product that is being used to allow people to control a computer with only their brain.

The Blindsight system is already working in monkeys, Mr Musk has now claimed. “Resolution will be low at first, like early Nintendo graphics, but ultimately may exceed normal human vision,” he said.

He also stressed that “no monkey has died or been seriously injured by a Neuralink device!” Neuralink has faced criticism from regulators and animal rights groups over its treatment of the monkeys that are a key part of its experimental work.

