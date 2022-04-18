Elon Musk claims every minute of his thinking makes Tesla $1m

Elon Musk says that every minute of his thinking helps make Tesla $1m.

The South African-born entrepreneur admitted that he worked “to the edge of sanity” for the electric vehicle manufacturer and aerospace transportation company SpaceX.

And he recalled a 30-minute meeting where says he “improved the financial outcome” of the company by $100m.

“The thing that does make sleeping difficult is that, every good hour or even minute of thinking about Tesla and SpaceX has such a big effect on the company that I really try to work as much as possible you know, to the edge of sanity basically,” he told head of TED Chris Anderson in a new interview.

“Tesla is getting to the point where, or probably will get to the point later this year, that every good, every high quality minute of thinking is a $1m dollar impact on Tesla, which is insane.”

“If Tesla is doing $2bn a week in revenue, that’s $300m a day, seven days a week. There are many instances where a half hour meeting, where I was able to improve the financial outcome of the company by $100m in a half hour meeting.”

Mr Musk, who last week launched a stunning $43bn bid to buy Telsa, addressed his position as the world’s richest person with a reported personal fortune of $251bn.

“It would be very problematic if I was consuming billions of dollars a year in personal consumption but that is not the case,” he said.

“In fact I don’t even own a home right now. I’m literally staying at friends’ places. I don’t have a yacht. I don’t really take vacations, so it’s not as if my personal consumption is high.

“The one exception is the plane, but if I don’t use the plane then I have less hours to work.”

Mr Musk, who is aiming to launch a manned mission to Mars by 2029, also spoke about his vision for humanity and the future.

“I really want to make sure that there is a good future for humanity and that we’re on a path to understanding the nature of the universe, the meaning of life, why we are here, how did we get here,” he said,

“And in order to understand the nature of the universe and all these fundamental questions, we must expand the scope and scale of consciousness.

“I’m motivated by curiosity more than anything, and just a desire to think about the future and not be sad.

“I’m sometimes sad, but Im mostly feeling, I guess, relatively optimistic about the future these days. There are certainly some big risks that humanity faces. I think the population collapse is a really big deal that I wish more people would think about.”

And he added: “We need to take action on climate sustainability which is being done and we need to secure the future of consciousness by being a multi-planet species. It’s important to take whatever action we can think of to address the existential risks that affect the future of consciousness.

“If you want the future be good, you must make it so. Take action to make it good, ant it will be.”