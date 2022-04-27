Elon Musk suggests new name for Trump’s Truth Social app as he accuses Twitter of censorship
Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump’s Truth Social app as he accused Twitter, which has just agreed to buy for $44bn, of censorship.
The Tesla boss, whose takeover of the San Francisco-based platform was announced earlier this week, took to Twitter to compare it to to the former president’s own social media company.
“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Mr Musk tweeted.
“Should be called Trumpet instead!”
