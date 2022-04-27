Elon Musk suggests new name for Trump’s Truth Social app as he accuses Twitter of censorship

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 27 April 2022 19:09
<p>This photo illustration shows an image of former President Donald Trump reflected in a phone screen that is displaying the Truth Social app, in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2022.</p>

This photo illustration shows an image of former President Donald Trump reflected in a phone screen that is displaying the Truth Social app, in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2022.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump’s Truth Social app as he accused Twitter, which has just agreed to buy for $44bn, of censorship.

The Tesla boss, whose takeover of the San Francisco-based platform was announced earlier this week, took to Twitter to compare it to to the former president’s own social media company.

“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Mr Musk tweeted.

“Should be called Trumpet instead!”

