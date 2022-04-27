Elon Musk news - latest: Billionaire accuses Twitter of ‘censorship’ as he suggests new name for Trump’s Truth Social
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey hails purchase as solution to all its problems
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn
After Twitter said it has reached an agreement to sell the company to Elon Musk for around $44bn, the platform’s former chief and co-founder Jack Dorsey has called the billionaire’s takeover of the company the “singular solution” he trusts.
The deal was announced by the social media platform on Monday after days of negotiations between the world’s richest person and the Twitter board.
Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board.
The board announced it had reached a deal with Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.
Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.
Elon Musk suggests new name for Trump’s Truth Social app as he accuses Twitter of censorship
Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump’s Truth Social app as he accused Twitter, which has just agreed to buy for $44bn, of censorship.
The Tesla boss, whose takeover of the San Francisco-based platform was announced earlier this week, took to Twitter to compare it to to the former president’s own social media company.
Elon Musk suggests new name for Truth Social app and accuses Twitter of censorship
Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump’s Truth Social app as he accused Twitter, which has just agreed to buy for $44bn, of censorship.
Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout in full
The comprehensive filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission contains more than 46,000 words - the length of a short novel - but reading through it there are some interesting titbits.
Among them is a clause that Twitter must stop actively looking for a new or alternative buyer, but if one approaches with a better offer, then it can be considered. If Twitter breaks off the deal with Elon Musk, it will need to pay him $1 billion. Specifically, if “Twitter terminates the Merger Agreement to allow Twitter to enter into a definitive agreement for a competing acquisition proposal that constitutes a Superior Proposal.”
The full filing on the SEC website can be found here.
Who precisely is Elon Musk?
This is the question asked by Andrew Buncombe, in his latest piece: ‘Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?’
‘Is he the doting family man with seven intriguingly-named children. Or is he the shock-jock blowhard who smokes weed while chatting to Joe Rogan, gets taken to court for making wild allegations that someone is “a pedo guy”, and is charged by the federal financial watchdog for loose words about taking Tesla private, a $40m penalty he later tweeted was “worth it”?’
You can read the full piece here:
Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?
Man who taught himself computing at age of 10 may now sit at unprecedented nexus of power and influence, writes Andrew Buncombe
Trump's Truth Social tops iPhone app download chart after Musk's Twitter deal
Former US president Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social was the most downloaded free iPhone app in the App Store on Tuesday following Tesla chief Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter for $44bn.
Truth Social downloads have reportedly risen to 75,000 for the week of 18 to 25 April.
The relative positions in the download charts of Truth Social and Twitter were noted in a tweet by Musk himself, who presented the information without further comment late on Tuesday:
The figure for Truth Social downloads is up 150 per cent from the week before, according to data from Sensor Tower, a company that monitors mobile apps metrics.
This spike in Truth Social downloads comes after reports that downloads had fallen after a messy launch of the platform.
The former US president’s app has been downloaded roughly 1.4 million times to date since its launch in February.
Read the full story here.
Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?
ICYMI: Man who taught himself computing at age of 10 may now sit at unprecedented nexus of power and influence, writes Andrew Buncombe.
Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?
Man who taught himself computing at age of 10 may now sit at unprecendented nexus of power and influence, writes Andrew Buncombe
Twitter says mass account deactivations after Musk takeover was 'organic'
Following the announcement that Tesla chief Elon Musk would buy out Twitter, several high-profile accounts including that of former president Barack Obama, and singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift saw a drop in followers by hundreds of thousands.
The social media company has now confirmed that these account closures were largely “organic” and not from the automated deactivation of bots and fake accounts.
“While we continue to take action on accounts that violate our spam policy which can affect follower counts, these fluctuations appear to largely be a result of an increase in new account creation and deactivation,” Twitter said in a statement.
Could ElonJet be shut down?
ICYMI: In the wake of Twitter sealing a deal with Elon Musk to sell the social media company to the tech billionaire for approximately $44bn, there’s been a flurry of speculation about how the new owner intends to moderate a platform he’s vowed to take private while also prioritising “free speech”.
One person fearful of what a Musk-ruled Twitter will look like is Jack Sweeney, the teenage coder behind the Twitter bot @ElonJet, an account that tracks the movements of the Tesla titan’s private jet escapades.
Speaking to Insider following Monday’s announcement of the San Francisco-based platform’s sale to Mr Musk, the Florida native and university freshman told the outlet that he was unsure if the SpaceX founder will allow him to keep the bot account alive.
“It’s hard to think that he wouldn’t do something,” Mr Sweeney told Insider.
Mr Sweeney’s concerns are likely merited, particularly in the light of what happened last fall between the teen and the new Twitter owner.
In November 2021, Mr Musk reportedly reached out to Mr Sweeney and offered the coder $5,000 to shut down the jet tracking account, arguing that there were security concerns with the information being shared publicly.
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal raises concerns over concentrated wealth and power online
ICYMI: A deal for the world’s wealthiest person to purchase social media company Twitter for $44bn has raised alarms over the concentration of billionaire power across social media platforms and how they will be used to shape both public policy and the economic interests of the people running them.
Elon Musk’s massive purchase has also revived calls from members of Congress and other critics to demand that US billionaires pay higher taxes, while questioning Mr Musk’s public and self interests in spending that much money to control the platform.
Alex Woodward has all the details.
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal raises concerns over concentrated wealth and power online
What’s the future of the ‘town square’ in the hands of the world’s wealthiest man?
Some Republicans fear a Trump return to an Elon Musk-owned Twitter, reports say
ICYMI: While some Republicans took to publicly cheering Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase of Twitter as a major victory for free speech, there were some who viewed it with trepidation, according to reports.
For a series of top GOP insiders told Politico Playbook of their grave concerns about the new Musk-led Twitter becoming a haven to welcome back previously banned accounts, namely Donald Trump.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Some Republicans fear a Trump return to an Elon Musk-owned Twitter, reports say
Tesla boss has agreed to buy platform for $44bn and take it private
Who owned Twitter before Elon Musk?
When Elon Musk finally closes his $44bn deal for Twitter this year he will joint ranks of media moguls, that include his rival for title of world’s richest person, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.
The Twitter board finally accepted the Tesla boss’s $54.20 per share cash offer for the platform on Monday after intense negotiations, both public and private, and it now has to be ratified by its shareholders.
Who owned Twitter before Elon Musk?
Tesla CEO has agreed $44bn deal to buy the social media platform
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies