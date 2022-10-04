Elon Musk wants to proceed with Twitter buyout, new report says
Elon Musk will pay the original $44bn price for Twitter despite his complaints about bots on the platform
Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter for the original offer price of $54.20 a share.Mr Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to the people who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
The letter was first reported by Bloomberg, and has apparently been confirmed by CNBC. Trading on Twitter’s shares have closed.
The billionaire had been attempting to back out of the $44bn deal, claiming there were issues due to the number of bots on the platform.
Mr Musk and Twitter would have appeared in the Delaware Court of Chancery in 17 October to decide the deal, but it is now unclear whether that will go ahead.
Mr Musk had originally planned to join Twitter’s board, but disagreements between him and Twitter chief Parag Agrawal scuppored the move.
Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder, was enthusiastic about Mr Musk’s involvement, telling him that while the board was “terrible,” Mr Agrawal was an “incredible engineer”, texts between the two, revealed via court documents, stated.
On 14 April, Twitter revealed in a securities filing that Mr Musk had offered to buy the company outright for about $44 billion. After first trying to thwart the hostile takeover, Twitter ended up agreeing to the deal on 25 April.
In May, Mr Musk announced that his proposed takeover of the social media platform was “on hold” as he looked for more information about spam, bots and fake accounts on the platform.
Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal published a long thread in which he said he would take on the issue “with the benefit of data, facts, and context”, explaining how Twitter worked out the number of bots within its monetisable daily active users.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies