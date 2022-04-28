Twitter’s revenue has reached $1.2bn and daily users increased 16 per cent amid Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company.

On Thursday, Twitter posted its quarterly earnings – $513m – days after the company agreed to be sold to the billionaire.

In the three months to March of this year, revenue rose 16 per cent, reaching $1.2bn, compared to the same period last year.

More follows...