Twitter revenue reaches $1.2bn and daily users increase 16% amid Elon Musk takeover
Twitter’s revenue has reached $1.2bn and daily users increased 16 per cent amid Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company.
On Thursday, Twitter posted its quarterly earnings – $513m – days after the company agreed to be sold to the billionaire.
In the three months to March of this year, revenue rose 16 per cent, reaching $1.2bn, compared to the same period last year.
