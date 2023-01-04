Breakthroughs represent ‘major leap’ towards making energy out of thin air

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New devices could each represent a major breakthrough in making clean energy out of thin air, according to their creators.

They mimic natural processes to gather hydrogen, which is currently made using methane and uses vast amounts of fossil energy.

One is the invention of a new kind of solar panel, 10 times more efficient than previous devices of its kind, that can mimic natural photosynthesis. It turns water into hydrogen and oxygen and is able to dramatically reduce the cost of doing so.

The other is a simple system that is able to take water from the air and produce hydrogen gas. It too was inspired by natural processes: it works like an artificial leaf, its creators say, storing the energy gathered from sunlight.