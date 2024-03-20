Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Facebook and Instagram appear to have stopped working properly for at least some of their users.

People attempting to login to a variety of Meta services found they were unable to get online on Wednesday.

But the outage seemed relatively minor: the number of reports of issues were low, and many found they were able to get online as usual.