Facebook and Instagram down: Meta apps and website not working, users complain

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 20 March 2024 15:45
Facebook and Instagram appear to have stopped working properly for at least some of their users.

People attempting to login to a variety of Meta services found they were unable to get online on Wednesday.

But the outage seemed relatively minor: the number of reports of issues were low, and many found they were able to get online as usual.

