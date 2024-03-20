Facebook and Instagram down: Meta apps and website not working, users complain
Andrew Griffin
Comments
Wednesday 20 March 2024 15:45
Facebook and Instagram appear to have stopped working properly for at least some of their users.
People attempting to login to a variety of Meta services found they were unable to get online on Wednesday.
But the outage seemed relatively minor: the number of reports of issues were low, and many found they were able to get online as usual.
