For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Facebook says it has fixed a problem that suddenly turned users’ news feeds into chaos – and attempted to explain why it happened.

On Wednesday morning, users found their news feed flooded with comments on celebrities’ pages, rather than the usual posts from friends or other pages they were interested in.

All a person would have to do to have a post pushed to everybody who follows Lady Gaga’s page, for instance, was to comment on that page.

The problem meant that the news feed quickly became chaotic, as people attempted to capitalise on their unexpected appearance in people’s feeds by posting memes or pushing their own personal projects.

The issue was the result of a “configuration change” that has since been fixed, it said.

Facebook has used the same vague explanation in the past. It used the same phrase in October 2021, when a huge outage took the site down for around seven hours, and has used it multiple times besides.