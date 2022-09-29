Hackers seize business magazine’s Apple News feed to push ‘vile’ racist messages

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Subscribers to business magazine Fast Company were flooded with obscene and racist notifications after its Apple News feed was seized by hackers.

The online and monthly print business magazine owned by billionaire Jow Mansueto’s Mansueto Ventures, experienced a breach of security on Tuesday. Hackers sent two racist notifications just minutes apart through the company’s Apple News channel.

“Fast Company regrets that such abhorrent language appeared on our platforms and in Apple News, and we apologize to anyone who saw it before it was taken down,” the company said in a statement.

“The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company.”

The magazine’s website has been temporarily shut down out of an abundance of caution, Fast Company said in a statement, and a cybersecurity firm is investigating the hack.

Fast Company’s statement (Fastcompany.com )

According to Fast Company, Tuesday’s breach follows a similar event on Sunday on FastCompany.com, when hackers also posted similar language on the site’s home page.

Like most news publishers, Fast Company uses Apple News’ service to push notifications when articles are published on its online website. Apple News announced on Twitter that the magazine’s channel had also been disabled.

The company’s homepage will remain shut down until the situation is resolved. In the meantime, the company’s content can be accessed on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.