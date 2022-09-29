Jump to content

Hackers seize business magazine’s Apple News feed to push ‘vile’ racist messages

Fast Company experienced a breach of security on Tuesday

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 29 September 2022 17:03
China road tests maglev cars that hover an inch above highway

Subscribers to business magazine Fast Company were flooded with obscene and racist notifications after its Apple News feed was seized by hackers.

The online and monthly print business magazine owned by billionaire Jow Mansueto’s Mansueto Ventures, experienced a breach of security on Tuesday. Hackers sent two racist notifications just minutes apart through the company’s Apple News channel.

“Fast Company regrets that such abhorrent language appeared on our platforms and in Apple News, and we apologize to anyone who saw it before it was taken down,” the company said in a statement.

“The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company.”

The magazine’s website has been temporarily shut down out of an abundance of caution, Fast Company said in a statement, and a cybersecurity firm is investigating the hack.

Fast Company’s statement

According to Fast Company, Tuesday’s breach follows a similar event on Sunday on FastCompany.com, when hackers also posted similar language on the site’s home page.

Like most news publishers, Fast Company uses Apple News’ service to push notifications when articles are published on its online website. Apple News announced on Twitter that the magazine’s channel had also been disabled.

The company’s homepage will remain shut down until the situation is resolved. In the meantime, the company’s content can be accessed on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

