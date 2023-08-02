Free streams to watch Barbie spread online amid security warnings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Illicit free streams for Barbie, Oppenheimer and other summer blockbuster movies pose a risk to people attempting to watch them online, cyber security experts have warned.

Searches for how to watch the films for free were tracked by security firm NordVPN, revealing links leading to sites containing malware and other malicious software.

The worst impacted movie was Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, according to the researchers, with links shared on Twitter containing the most number of phishing warnings, malicious links and malware concerns.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie had the second-most security threats linked to it, followed by Barbie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Wick: Chapter 4, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Little Mermaid, Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Illegal online streams that allow people to watch films for free have become a popular way for cyber criminals to exploit web users in recent years.

Several illicit platforms that mimic the functionality of Netflix and other legitimate streaming services offer ways to watch films and TV shows with little cyber security risk to users, however links shared on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit can often lead to fake websites that attempt to steal financial or other sensitive information.

“Trying to watch films this way is like searching for a needle in a haystack, with few of the links providing a watchable movie,” said Adrianus Warmenhovem, a cyber security advisor at NordVPN.

“Most of these blockbusters will soon be available on reputable streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, so we suggest film fans be patient and enjoy these movies safely. Always stay cautious when clicking on a link, even on a trustworthy website, and use anti-malware tools.”

Major sporting events are particularly vulnerable to cyber attack attempts, with searches for free live streams surging in the build up to big fights, football matches and races.

The most popular form of piracy is websites hosting free streams of films and TV, accounting for more than 80 per cent of all piracy, according to figures published earlier this year.

Piracy research firm Muso revealed that illegal streaming of films grew 38.6 per cent between 2021 and 2022, while visits to free streaming sites rose by nearly 9 per cent. This trend is expected to continue in 2023, early data suggests.