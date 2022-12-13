For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Bankman-Fried’s spectacular fall from grace has been sealed with his arrest and indictment on a host of criminal fraud and campaign finance charges.

The FTX founder and former chief executive, known as SBF, was arrested in The Bahamas on 12 December and faces extradition to the United States to face charges of defrauding investors of $1.8bn.

On Tuesday, the former billionaire was indicted on eight charges including wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States and campaign finance regulations.

Federal prosecutors in the US Southern District of New York (SDNY) said Bankman-Fried “deliberately and knowingly” committed fraud on investors and customers since 2019.

Bankman-Fried allegedly diverted customer funds from crypto exchange FTX to his private hedge fund Alameda Research to fund risky investments and his own lavish lifestyle.

Prosecutors say he “engaged in a scheme to defraud customers of FTX.com by misappropriating those customers' deposits, and using those deposits to pay expenses and debts of Alameda Research”.

He faces a maximum prison term of 115 years, a spokesman for the SDNY told the Associated Press.

Bankman-Fried’s attorney Mark Cohen said in a statement his client was “reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options,” according to the AP.

The Security and Trades Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have also charged Bankman-Fried with multiple civil fraud charges.

“We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

What happened to FTX?

Bankman-Fried became the public face of cryptocurrency after emerging in his early 20s as one of the industry’s most successful entrepreneurs.

At the age of 25, he founded crypto hedge fund Alameda Research in 2017 and began earning huge sums by buying Bitcoin in the US and selling it in Japan at a higher price.

Initially based in Berkeley, California, Bankman-Fried relocated Alameda to Hong Kong in 2018.

He founded FTX in 2019 and relocated to The Bahamas in 2021, where he welcomed high-profile guests to crypto conferences. FTX quickly became the second-largest crypto exchange in the world.

Larry David appeared in a Super Bowl advert promoting crypto exchange FTX (FTX / YouTube screen grab)

Bankman-Fried used his wealth and profile to lobby lawmakers in Washington DC to pass light-touch regulations to the crypto industry. He also wooed investors and celebrities from New York to Silicon Valley with his promises to pursue “effective altruism” and giveaway his multi-billion dollar fortune.

In addition to gathering celebrity endorsements and shelling out millions on Super Bowl adverts, he also bought the naming rights to Miami Heat’s basketball arena.

He then bought up an estimated $300m worth of luxury property in The Bahamas, according to property records reviewed by Reuters. The purchases included $121m worth of property in just the past two years, including a luxury vacation home for his parents, who are both Stanford University law professors.

The crypto magnate, whose wealth was estimated as high as $26bn, testified before Congress in December that he ran his empire with “complete transparency” and noted “there is a robust, consistent risk framework applied.”

Sam Bankman-Fried once boasted a personal fortune of $26bn (Getty Images for CARE For Specia)

As crypto values plummetted during 2022, crypto exchanges Celsius and Voyager, and tokens Luna and terraUSD, collapsed.

Despite the sudden onset of the “crypto winter”, FTX was seen as one of the more stable currencies, and its deep-pocketed founder was feted by celebrities and politicians.

The unravelling

In early November, the spark that lit the fuse that would detonate FTX came from a report in Coindesk, which noted that two parts of Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, Alameda and FTX, had become “unusually close”.

Coindesk obtained a leaked balance sheet showing that Alameda’s value was built on a “foundation largely made up of a coin that a sister company invented”.

This “co-mingling” of funds set off alarm bells in the crypto world.

Investors began fleeing the Bahama-based FTX after a larger, rival crypto exchange firm, Binance, raised concerns about its financial stability.

Binance then pledged to buy out the rival to stave off collapse, only to abruptly pull out of the deal. The company then accused FTX of mishandling customer funds and cited issues with corporate governance, wiping out 80 per cent of the value of FTX’s in-house crypto token.

The collapse sparked panic among crypto investors and saw the value of Bitcoin and Ether plunge by around 20 per cent in one day.

Bankman-Fried’s net worth plummeted from $16bn to less than $980m in one day on 8 November, according to a Bloomberg wealth index.

Sam Bankman-Fried bought up $300m in luxury property in The Bahamas (AP)

As much as $9bn in investors funds were wiped out, prosecutors say, with more than two million FTX customers in the US alone seeing their accounts frozen.

Among the institutional investors to see their money turn to ash was the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Sequia Capital.

On November 12, FTX Trading and Alameda were placed into bankruptcy in the Delaware courts and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO.

Even as FTX collapsed around him, Bankman-Fried continued to declare publicly in interviews and erratic tweets that he alone could pull the company out of its financial hole and salvage investor funds.

‘Grossly inexperienced’

After FTX was placed into bankruptcy, John Ray III, who oversaw the recovery of investor funds after the Enron collapse, was appointed its new CEO.

Testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, Mr Ray laid the blame for the collapse on Bankman-Fried and a small group of FTX’s top executives.

“The FTX group’s collapse appears to stem from absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals who failed to implement virtually any of the systems or controls that are necessary for a company entrusted with other people’s money or assets,” Mr Ray told lawmakers.

In illustrating FTX’s lack of proper record-keeping, Mr Ray said the crypto exchange used a basic accounting software Quickbooks which is designed for individuals and small businesses.

Crypto exchange FTX CEO John Ray, testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on (Associated Press)

“Nothing against QuickBooks, it’s a very nice tool,” Mr Ray said. “Just not for a multi-billion dollar company.”

Mr Ray was peppered with questions by lawmakers about the degree of sophistication he had seen. There were comparisons to Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, the 2008 global financial crisis and the US railways fraud scheme from the 1870s.

“This is old-fashioned embezzlement. This isn’t sophisticated at all,” he replied.

Congressman Brad Sherman, a noted crypto hawk, predicted further fallout would follow in the crypto industry: “My fear is that we'll view Sam Bankman-Fried as just one big snake in a crypto Garden of Eden. The fact is, crypto is a garden of snakes."