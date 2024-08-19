Gamescom 2024: Date, times, how to watch and what to expect

Support truly

One of the world’s biggest gaming events is just around the corner - Gamescom 2024.

With E3 no longer with us, Germany’s Gamescom event is arguably the biggest in-person gaming convention on the planet.

Taking place every year in Cologne (except 2020), Gamescom was first held in 2009 and is a stage for multiple giant publishers and studios to showcase their products to gamers in attendance and around the world.

Fans can expect premieres of trailers, gameplay reveals and announcements for games on the horizon as the likes of Microsoft, 2K, Team 17 and Bethesda preview their latest projects.

Sony is once again skipping Gamescom this year, having not featured at the event since pre-pandemic.

When is Gamescom 2024?

Gamescom runs for nearly a week from Tuesday, August 20th 2024 through to Sunday, August 25th 2024.

What is the Gamescom 2024 schedule?

The Gamescom schedule is huge and diverse and can be found in its totality on the official website but some the highlights are:

Opening night - Tuesday August 20th

Canadian videogame journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley will host Opening Night Live from 8pm local time, 2pm ET.

Wednesday August 21st

Bethesda livestream from 2pm local time, 8am ET.

Xbox livestream from 3pm local time, 9am ET.

Thursday August 22nd

Bethesda livestream from 2pm local time, 8am ET.

Xbox livestream from 3pm local time, 9am ET.

Friday August 23rd

Gamescom award show from 4pm local time, 7am ET.

Bethesda livestream from 2pm local time, 8am ET.

Xbox livestream from 3pm local time, 9am ET.

How to watch Gamescom 2024

You can stream it on the Gamescom website or on their YouTube channel.

What to expect from Gamescom 2024

The biggest confirmed games for the event include a look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign and another peek at Machine games’ forthcoming Indiana Jones and The Great Circle - although it has not been revealed what exactly will be shown of the latter.

Bethesda tease Indiana Jones video game

Bethesda will also offer a look at Starfield’s first expansion, titled Shattered Space.