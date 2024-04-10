Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Google reveals a host of AI updates, including ‘instant polish’ to turn messy notes into clear emails

Users can also automatically create videos for work

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 10 April 2024 18:36
Comments
(Getty Images)

Google has released a host new AI-powered, work-focused features intended to make people more productive.

The new tools were introduced at Google’s “Cloud Next” event and are coming to Google Workspace, the company’s suite of professional tools. That includes Google Docs and Sheets, as well as the work version of Gmail.

The new tools include an “instant polish” tool aimed at reducing the effort of sending emails. People can simply write messy notes into a draft and have artificial intelligence sort it into a properly written message, the company said.

It showed an example in which a person had half-written an email that included mistaken linebreaks and abbreviations. The system then tidied up those words, expanded the abbreviation, and added the usual formalities of an email such as sign-off and greeting.

Google had previously revealed a feature called Help me write on Gmail, where users can prompt an AI to write their email. Users can simply ask for a message inviting a person for a coffee and have the system write that out on their behalf, for instance.

Those tools are part of “Gemini in Gmail”, which brings its AI system to the email client. They will be available for subscribers to the business versions of Gemini, as well as those who are part of the “Google One AI Premium” suite, which gives privileged access to Gmail’s tools.

Other new features include a “Vids” app that will arrive in June. That will make a storyboard that can then be quickly edited into a video, including stock videos and a voice over, intended to make it easier to quickly create videos for work.

Google also revealed new AI security tools, automatic transcription for more languages in Google Meet, and automated ways of arranging information in Sheets and Docs.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in