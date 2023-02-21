For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google has rolled out a major new update to Chrome that aims to fix one of the biggest issues with the popular web browser.

The release of Chrome 110 brings optimisation modes to prevent the browser from draining the battery and memory of the devices it runs on.

The Energy Saver and Memory Saver tools prevent any inactive tabs from using up unnecessary memory or power.

This frees up RAM for browser tabs that are in use, while also allowing the battery to last longer.

The new settings on Chrome 110 will mean the browser uses up to 40 per cent and 10GB less system memory, according to Google, while maintaining a smooth browsing experience.

“Have a bunch of tabs open in Chrome that you plan to come back to later? Memory Saver mode frees up memory from tabs you aren’t currently using so the active websites you’re browsing have the smoothest possible experience,” Google’s Mark Chang, who works as a product manager at Chrome, wrote in a blog post.

“This is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games. Any inactive tabs will be reloaded when you need them.”

The latest features, which were first announced in December, is being rolled out to the Chrome desktop web browser for Chromebooks, Mac and Windows this week.

Only devices running eligible operating systems will be able to upgrade to the latest version of Chrome, with any Windows computers running Windows 8 or earlier unable to use Google Chrome 110.

Microsoft is also no longer issuing security updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1, leaving them vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Chrome 110 comes with key security updates, including biometric authentication for autofilling passwords.

Google Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser, used by more than 2.5 billion people as their primary interface with the internet.

The new features will be enabled by default in Chrome, though users will be able to turn off either of the new features using the three-dot menu found in the top right corner of the web browser.