Google is set to unveil its latest artificial intelligence offerings at its annual developers conference on Wednesday, alongside new products ranging from Pixel phones to the Android 14 operating system.
Google I/O 2023 will offer Alphabet the chance to show what its massive investments into AI have delivered, as it seeks to take on OpenAI’s hugely popular ChatGPT chatbot.
Integration of its Bard AI in to its Maps, Gmail and search is expected, while various leaks have hinted that the company will also launch a large language model (LLM) called PaLM 2, capable of operating in more than 100 languages.
This AI tool is rumoured to be able to pass exams in everything from computer coding and mathematics, to creative writing and critical thinking.
A live stream of the keynote will be available when it begins at 10am local time (6pm BST), which you can watch right here. Until then, you can follow all the latest news, updates and analysis in our build-up coverage below.
Google I/O 2023: What time does it start and how to watch the live stream
It’s still the middle of the night in California, so we have a while to wait until Google I/O 2023 actually kicks off.
The main keynote will begin at 10am local time (6pm BST), which will be live streamed on YouTube and the I/O conference page. We’ll have a feed of it pinned to the top of this page as soon as it’s available.
Once the keynote is over there’ll be more talks and opportunities to try out all the latest hardware announced.
Seven hours still to go.
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of Google I/O 2023. We’re expecting some major announcements at Alphabet’s biggest event of the year, with a major focus on artificial intelligence.
The tech giant has been playing catch up since OpenAI launched its ChatGPT chatbot nearly six months ago, so many will be watching its annual developer conference to see whether its Bard AI or other systems can compete.
There’ll also be all the usual flagship products, including Pixel smartphones, Nest devices and the new Android operating system. We’ll have all the latest news and updates from the event right here.
