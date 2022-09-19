For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google “randomly” sent an online blogger a quarter of a million dollars in August in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Sam Curry, who also works as a security engineer at Yuga Labs, revealed that the tech giant took more than three weeks to respond to his query about the funds.

Mr Curry said he had previously taken part in bug bounty programs, which pay hackers to find vulnerabilities in software, but that there was no link to this work and the cash deposit.

“It’s been a little over three weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven’t heard anything on the support ticket,” Mr Curry tweeted, together with a screengrab of the payment.

“Is there any way we could get in touch @Google? (It’s OK if you don’t want it back...).”

Google said in a statement to NPR that it was aware of the error and was working to resolve it.

“Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error,” a spokesperson said.

“We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it.”

The Independent has reached out to both Mr Curry and Google for comment.

In a similar case reported last week, it was revealed that cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com accidentally sent a woman in Australia $10.5 million.

Instead of making attempts to return the money, the Melbourne resident instead bought a five-bedroom house before Crypto.com had even realised the error.

The case is now being heard by Victoria’s Supreme Court.