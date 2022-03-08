Google has announced a new feature for its phones so that people do not have to talk during phone calls – they can text their replies instead.

People who prefer not to speak on calls can see captions of what the other person in the call is saying and type back a reply that will be read aloud.

Users will have the choice between custom messages and pre-written responses, with the new feature being an extension of Google’s Live Caption feature which automatically transcribes all audio that comes through on the phone.

The updates are rolling out to Pixel users from the 3a to the Pixel 5a 5G, but those with the newest model of Google’s smartphone flagship must, strangely, wait until later this month to receive the feature.

Users can tap a button from the volume controls to enable this.

As well as these new tools Google is also adding new real-time translation capabilities for Spanish, Italian and French, its Night Sight mode to Snapchat, and the “At A Glance” lockscreen setting which surfaces helpful information will now also include the battery levels of Bluetooth devices and reminders to turn off the phone’s alarm if the subsequent day is a holiday.

The Direct My Call and Wait Times features, which were originally exclusive to the Pixel 6, are also coming to all Pixel phones more recent than the Pixel 3a.

Following its launch on the Galaxy S22, Google Duo will now support live sharing features for video on Pixel devices.

The new features means that people can host YouTube watch parties or share apps for concurrent viewing across distance.

Google is also making Gboard – its keyboard – able to convert words into stickers. “A picture is worth a thousand words,” said Chris Breithaupt, a product manager at Google, in a blog post.

“When you’re typing in messaging apps, Gboard can convert your words into colorful stickers built with your exact text. With emoji, emoji kitchen and custom sticker suggestions while you type your Pixel helps you express exactly how you feel.”