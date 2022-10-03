Google Pixel 7 Pro flagship leaked in unreleased company ad
The Pixel Watch, the company’s first smartwatch, has also been leaked
Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro flagship has had its features leak extensively in an ad made by the tech giant.
Shared on Twitter, the Pixel 7 Pro promotes a “Macro Focus” to “see tiny details” in photos. This appears to be only available on the Pixel 7 Pro, not the standard Pixel 7, as a leaked spec sheet indicates that the telephoto lens is only available on the larger model.
Google will also be bringing a “Super Res Zoom” mode to the phone, and pushing the same Magic Eraser tool it highlighted in the Pixel 6 Pro. Macro focus will be replaced with Cinematic Blur to “give videos a dramatic effect”.
With the phone set to launch later this week, leaks have already revealed many of the internal hardware. The Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch while the standard Pixel will have a 6.3-inch displays, each with their QHD 120Hz and FHD 90Hz panels respectively.
Both phones will either have 12GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB storage with a Tensor G2 chip under the hood – the upgraded version of Google’s custom chip it made for the Pixel 6 Pro which powers the on-board artificial intelligence for Live Translate and other features.
The key feature for the Pixel 7 Pro may be one of the most mundane: the price tag. Previous leaks have suggested that it will cost $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro, and its likely those will be the same prices in the UK. At a time when many companies are increasing their prices due to inflation, this could make the Pixel 7 Pro more attractive to customers.
As well as the Pixel 7 Pro, Google is bringing out its first official smartwatch: the Pixel Watch.
The new wearable has also been leaked after a prototype was supposedly found in a restaurant and shared with Android Central. A physical crown sits on the side of the watch, in between two other buttons, and there is a proprietary method for attaching the straps, but information about the software has not been revealed in detail.
Google is also rolling out "additions to the Nest smart home portfolio”.
