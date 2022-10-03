Google Pixel 7 Pro flagship leaked in unreleased company ad

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro flagship has had its features leak extensively in an ad made by the tech giant.

Shared on Twitter, the Pixel 7 Pro promotes a “Macro Focus” to “see tiny details” in photos. This appears to be only available on the Pixel 7 Pro, not the standard Pixel 7, as a leaked spec sheet indicates that the telephoto lens is only available on the larger model.

Google will also be bringing a “Super Res Zoom” mode to the phone, and pushing the same Magic Eraser tool it highlighted in the Pixel 6 Pro. Macro focus will be replaced with Cinematic Blur to “give videos a dramatic effect”.

With the phone set to launch later this week, leaks have already revealed many of the internal hardware. The Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch while the standard Pixel will have a 6.3-inch displays, each with their QHD 120Hz and FHD 90Hz panels respectively.

Both phones will either have 12GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB storage with a Tensor G2 chip under the hood – the upgraded version of Google’s custom chip it made for the Pixel 6 Pro which powers the on-board artificial intelligence for Live Translate and other features.

The key feature for the Pixel 7 Pro may be one of the most mundane: the price tag. Previous leaks have suggested that it will cost $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro, and its likely those will be the same prices in the UK. At a time when many companies are increasing their prices due to inflation, this could make the Pixel 7 Pro more attractive to customers.

As well as the Pixel 7 Pro, Google is bringing out its first official smartwatch: the Pixel Watch.

The new wearable has also been leaked after a prototype was supposedly found in a restaurant and shared with Android Central. A physical crown sits on the side of the watch, in between two other buttons, and there is a proprietary method for attaching the straps, but information about the software has not been revealed in detail.

Google is also rolling out "additions to the Nest smart home portfolio”.