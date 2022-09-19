Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

GTA 6 leak is ‘biggest in video game history’

Hacker says 3GB of stolen footage and gameplay is from Grand Theft Auto VI, revealing video of female protagonist

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 19 September 2022 12:29
Comments
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - First look at gameplay for remastered collection

A massive leak of videos and screenshots from Grand Theft Auto VI , which has been described as “one of the biggest in video game history”, appears to have revealed that the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.

Footage of alleged gameplay from GTA 6 – one of the most highly-anticipated video games of recent years – was posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name ‘Teapotuberhacker’.

The 3GB file contained 90 videos labelled as GTA 6 footage, which were soon shared widely across Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms over the weekend.

Alongside clips of a female playable character named Lucia, the leak also appeared to show that the game will be at least partially set in Vice City, a fictionalised version of Miami, Florida, that was the location of the 2002 edition GTA: Vice City.

Sources within Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games reportedly confirmed with a Bloomberg reporterthat the GTA 6 leak was real.

Recommended

“The footage is early and unfinished, of course,” Jason Schreier tweeted on Sunday. “This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games.

“There are several reasons this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it’ll disrupt work for a while. Another is that it may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility. The repurcusions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while.”

Lucia will be the first playable female character in GTA 6, video leaks suggest

(Screengrab/ Teapotuberhacker)

Rockstar Games typically does not comment on leaks but The Independent has contacted legal representatives for Take-Two Interactive for more information on the hack.

Many of the videos that were posted to YouTube have already been taken down by the Google-owned video sharing site, with a message stating: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Take 2 Interactive.

Recommended

The follow-up to GTA 5 has been years in the making, with an expected release date of either 2023 or 2024.

A separate leak earlier this year suggested that the hugely popular game will feature support for some kind of cryptocurrency that serves as an in-game token for players to earn and spend.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in