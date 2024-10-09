This iPhone feature could save your life in a hurricane

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



An iPhone satellite messaging function could help save lives during a hurricane.

The feature was added during a recent operating system update for millions of Apple users. It came just in time, Americans affected by Hurricane Helene said on social media.

“I’ve never been more thankful to be an iPhone user. Due to the lack of cell service, EVERYONE in Asheville NC right now on iOS 18 has been able to get messages out and in with the Satellite messaging feature,” North Carolina-based Matt Van Swol, a photographer in Asheville, said in a post on X that now has nearly 9 million views. “This is literally saving lives.”

“Yes. I was able to send out texts for my family when we couldn’t get out because all exits were blocked by trees and power lines,” user @timotheeej replied to the thread.

“I used it to contact my family in GA and let them know that we were alright. It’s so awesome,” said Mike Monti.

Messages via satellite allow people to reach family and friends directly from the Messages app when they are without cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. It is available for those with the eighteenth version of Apple’s iOS, along with existing satellite features in the US and Canada on iPhone 14s and later models. Apple says it is free for two years after the activation of an iPhone 14 or newer phone.

Users are required to have a carrier cell phone plan and SMS messaging via satellite is available in those that are supported. Apple says messaging rates may apply.

The feature works when iPhone owners are outside, with a clear view of the sky and horizon.

“When going off the grid, you are immediately prompted to connect to the nearest satellite right from the Messages app to begin messaging over satellite,” the tech giant said.

Upon connecting to the satellite, iPhone users will also see the option to text emergency services using Emergency SOS via satellite, get help with car troubles using Roadside Assistance via satellite, and share their location using Find My via satellite, in places where the services are available.

open image in gallery An iPhone 15 and its box sit on a black table. Only Apple’s iPhone 14 and newer generations support Messages via satellite. ( Getty Images/iStock )

A box at the top of the screen shows the strength of the connection using indicator dots, and arrows that direct the user to turn left or right. Tapping the box opens a Connection Assistant for additional help.

While users will get any SMS messages that were sent before using the satellite, they won’t receive messages until the person they’re messaging taps Send via Satellite underneath their message bubble. The messages might take up to 30 minutes to send in ideal conditions and even longer under trees with light or medium foliage. Heavy foliage and other objects may obstruct the connection entirely.

Photos, videos, audio messages, stickers, or messages in a group are not supported by Messages via satellite.

If the person you’re texting doesn’t have an updated iPhone or has a non-Apple device, users can reach them using SMS messaging via satellite.

But, Apple said it should not be used in emergencies.

“If you’re somewhere with no cellular and Wi-Fi coverage and in an emergency situation, you should instead text emergency services using Emergency SOS via satellite,” it advised.