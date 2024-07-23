Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

PCs are spontaneously crashing because of Intel problem, company says

Chips are seeing ‘instability issues’ because of ‘elevated operating voltage’ – but it can be fixed

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 23 July 2024 19:50
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Intel says its PCs are spontaneously crashing – but that it has found the cause of the problem.

Users have been returning computers that have its Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processors installed, the company said. Those problems computers were showing “instability issues”, which meant that they stopped working.

Now the chip company has been able to examine those returned computers and found that “elevated operating voltage” is causing the problem. That is the result of a problematic piece of code that means that the chips are asking for the wrong amount of power, which then causes them to stop working.

Intel had said that it was investigating the problem in April, after users said that they were unable to play games without their computers crashing. Some had found workarounds, but they involved changing the settings and did not always work.

Other updates from Intel also seemed unable to fix the problem. But now it says that it has analysed it and found the problem – and will be fixing it.

The company will be sending out a patch in mid-August. It will be validated to ensure that it both works properly and fixed the problem before then, it said.

In the mean time, the company asked users still being affected by the problems to contact its customer support. “Intel is committed to making this right with our customers” it said in an update posted on its own forums.

But the update led to yet more questions from those affected users. Many asked what exactly what was happening during the crashes – and whether they might have done irreversible damage to the processor itself, which would not be fixed with a software update.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in