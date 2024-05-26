Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In focus

Parts of the internet are disappearing around us – and they might be lost forever

We see the internet as storing vast swathes of information forever – but parts of it are under more threat than we realise, writes Andrew Griffin

Sunday 26 May 2024 06:00
Comments
Billions of sites have already disappeared from the web
Billions of sites have already disappeared from the web (Reuters)

The Internet Archive – the most capacious library ever made – is home to 835 billion web pages. A single backup of its library collection requires more than 145 petabytes of space. By comparison, the world’s largest physical library is the US Library of Congress, and is home to about 175 million items, according to Guinness World Records.

And yet even as the world generates more data than ever, much of it is falling away. Some 38 per cent of webpages that existed in 2013 are no longer there, according to new research from the Pew Research Center, and even 8 per cent of those that existed in 2023 are now gone.

Increasingly, the web is made up of content that is being both produced and consumed by automated systems: a report last month from cyber security company Imperva said that almost exactly half of all internet traffic came from bots.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in