Apple has released iOS 17, its major new update for the iPhone.

It comes alongside upgrades for almost every other platform: new software for the Apple Watch, the iPad, Apple TV and even AirPods. Only the Mac is leftout, and will receive its own update next week.

Most of the new upgrades focus on communication. There are improvements to Messages, the Phone app and FaceTime, for instance – but iOS 17 also adds interactive widgets and wallpapers to the iPhone.

It also brings a significant change in a new feature called “StandBy”. That lets users charge their phone on its side and bring up a whole different page, which is intended to be useful on a bedside or kitchen surface.

The iPad gets many of the same improvements, although it does not have the StandBy update. It does however bring significant redesigns to the lock screen.

The Watch also gets a redesign, with a new look intended to make it easier to swipe through widgets and use apps more quickly.

And even the Apple TV and AirPods get new features. The set-top box can now make FaceTime calls itself, and the AirPods get a new adaptive audio mode that aims to block out annoying sounds with noise cancellation but keep important ones.

All of the new updates can be downloaded by opening the Settings app and then clicking the “General” option, and choosing software update. Apple devices will also look to start the update themselves.

The new features were revealed in June, during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference event, in which it also showed off its new Vision Pro headset.

The update also comes days ahead of the release of the new iPhone 15. That will go on sale on Friday.