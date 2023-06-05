For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has revealed iOS 17, with a host of new features for the iPhone.

The new update includes updates to central apps, including Messages, FaceTime and the Phone app. It also adds a new app, in the form of “Journal”, which Apple says will help people practise gratitude.

The new update also tweaks other parts of the iPhone experience, including AirDrop. Now users will be able to share more information through it – including contact details – and transfers will happen when users go out of contact.

Apple announced the new features at its Worldwide Developers Conference, the annual event in which it shows off the future of its platforms.

