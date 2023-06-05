(Getty Images)

Apple is about to hold one of its biggest events of the last decade – and launch the product that could decide what technology looks like in the years to come.

The company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference will begin on Monday, at 6pm UK time or 10am local pacific time. It will start with a livestreamed keynote that will be available on its own website as well as YouTube, as well as being shown at Apple Park, its California campus.

Every year, Apple uses that keynote to introduce updates for all of its platforms. This year, that will mean the release of iOS 17, WatchOS 10, and new versions of the software for the Apple TV and more.

But this time Apple will also launch an entirely new one of those platforms, and the hardware to run it. Apple is almost certain to reveal its mixed reality headset – which has been in the works for years – and the software that will run on it.

Apple is also widely expected to reveal new, more powerful Macs. And there could be yet more surprises in what promises to be a packed event.

You can follow along with all of it here.