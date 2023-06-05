Apple event - live: Biggest launch in years set to bring headset and updates for every product
Every Apple platform will get an update – alongside the introduction of a whole new one
Apple is about to hold one of its biggest events of the last decade – and launch the product that could decide what technology looks like in the years to come.
The company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference will begin on Monday, at 6pm UK time or 10am local pacific time. It will start with a livestreamed keynote that will be available on its own website as well as YouTube, as well as being shown at Apple Park, its California campus.
Every year, Apple uses that keynote to introduce updates for all of its platforms. This year, that will mean the release of iOS 17, WatchOS 10, and new versions of the software for the Apple TV and more.
But this time Apple will also launch an entirely new one of those platforms, and the hardware to run it. Apple is almost certain to reveal its mixed reality headset – which has been in the works for years – and the software that will run on it.
Apple is also widely expected to reveal new, more powerful Macs. And there could be yet more surprises in what promises to be a packed event.
You can follow along with all of it here.
Headset for launch
The headset is likely to be the big star of tomorrow. Here’s everything we know about what it might actually look like.
Everything you need to know about WWDC 23
It’s going to be a very packed launch. It would be full even without a headset. Here’s everything we expect to be unveiled.
What problems does the headset face?
It’s been a decade in the making. But there are still a whole host of issues facing Apple’s headset, and they’ve only just begun.
Hello and welcome..
.. to The Independent’s live coverage of WWDC 2023 – the event that could decide the future of Apple, technology, and what we have strapped to our faces.
