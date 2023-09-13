For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple will release its major new software updates for the iPhone, Watch and more next week.

iOS 17 will arrive on Monday, 18 September, Apple said as it revealed the new iPhone 15 and other products. WatchOS 10 will be released on the same day, timed around the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9.

Both will be available as free upgrades for almost all devices that can run the current updates. iOS 17 drops support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, however, which were released in 2017.

MacOS Sonoma, the update for Apple’s computers, will arrive slightly later, on 28 September. That is relatively early for the new Mac update, which has in the past been pushed later into the year.

iOS 17 brings with it a whole range of features, primarily based around communication. There are major upgrades to the phone app, Messages, and more.

The new version of WatchOS brings a fresh design to the Apple Watch, allowing more information at a glance. It also adds new fitness features, including the option to track cycling metrics.

Apple has already made the updates available through its public and developer beta programmes, and users can still join those to get early access to the software. After the event, Apple released the “release candidate” version of those updates to developers, suggesting that they are ready to launch the full version soon.