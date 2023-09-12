(Getty Images)

Apple is about to launch four new iPhones, two new Watches and maybe more besides.

The launch of the iPhone 15 is the biggest event in Apple’s year, and could bring extra controversy this year, given a widely rumoured higher price and new charging port at the bottom of the phone.

Alongside those updates, Apple is rumoured to be planning new charging technology, faster chips, better battery life and design tweaks for the higher-end, Pro versions of the phone. In all, there is expected to be four versions of the iPhone 15: the base model, the iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro and Pro Max.

In addition to those new products, Apple is widely expected to update both the normal and Ultra version of the Apple Watch. They are expected to receive small updates, with the possible introduction of new chip technology.

The AirPods may also feature in the event. They are also expected to receive an update to swap the Lightning charging port in the bottom for USB-C – beginning the process of getting rid of a charging technology that has been used for more than a decade in Apple’s most popular products.

The event will be live streamed from Apple’s California headquarters, beginning at 10am local pacific time, 1pm eastern, or 6pm in the UK. You can follow all the latest news here.