Apple event - live: iPhone 15 to bring new charging port and high price as Watch and AirPods update expected
Apple is about to launch four new iPhones, two new Watches and maybe more besides.
The launch of the iPhone 15 is the biggest event in Apple’s year, and could bring extra controversy this year, given a widely rumoured higher price and new charging port at the bottom of the phone.
Alongside those updates, Apple is rumoured to be planning new charging technology, faster chips, better battery life and design tweaks for the higher-end, Pro versions of the phone. In all, there is expected to be four versions of the iPhone 15: the base model, the iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro and Pro Max.
In addition to those new products, Apple is widely expected to update both the normal and Ultra version of the Apple Watch. They are expected to receive small updates, with the possible introduction of new chip technology.
The AirPods may also feature in the event. They are also expected to receive an update to swap the Lightning charging port in the bottom for USB-C – beginning the process of getting rid of a charging technology that has been used for more than a decade in Apple’s most popular products.
The event will be live streamed from Apple’s California headquarters, beginning at 10am local pacific time, 1pm eastern, or 6pm in the UK. You can follow all the latest news here.
Twitter/X launches ‘Hashflags’ for Apple event
Twitter (or X) has launched a new “hashflag” or “hashmoji” in celebration of the Apple Event. If you like a tweet that includes the #AppleEvent hashtag, then you’ll see this custom animation.
It’s not clear whether Apple has paid for this. Usually, those animations have to be commissioned from Twitter.
The two companies have long had an unusual relationship: Apple has a Twitter account, but doesn’t really post. That has become even more unusual since Elon Musk took over, with the two companies publicly fighting and former marketing boss Phil Schiller even quitting Twitter.
Some things seemingly carry on, though. Apple has had animations in the past, and still does under Elon Musk.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Apple event, which is expected to include four new iPhones, a couple of new Watches and an AirPods update.
