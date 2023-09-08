Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The launch of the Apple iPhone 15 is just around the corner now, and rumours about the handset are piling up. With four new iPhones on the horizon and reports that Apple is about to ditch the lightning port for good, add an action button and launch an iPhone 15 Ultra with a periscope camera, this could be a significant year to upgrade.

While we can’t be sure of anything iPhone 15-related until we hear it from Apple itself, we don’t have long to wait. Apple’s next September event has been booked, and the “Wonderlust” event is all confirmed to take place on Tuesday 12 September at 6pm BST.

As well as a new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could be renamed the iPhone 15 Ultra, the tech giant is forecast to launch a new Apple Watch Series 9 and maybe even some new AirPods.

If you’re looking to upgrade this year, chances are high that you’ll be able to do so next week. Whenever Apple announces a new iPhone at its September Apple event, it usually opens up pre-orders a few days later on the Friday of that week. That means, if Apple announces the iPhone 15 on 12 September, pre-orders could launch on Friday 15 September – if the company sticks to its well-oiled release timeline.

We expect Apple to offer up some juicy trade-in deals when the iPhone 15 officially launches next week, and we’ll hopefully see some decent deals from all the major UK carriers as well. We’re putting on our thinking cap and turning back the clock as we help piece together what to expect from iPhone 15 pre-order deals.

Apple iPhone 15 price: How much could the iPhone 15 cost?

We won’t know for sure until Apple pulls the curtain back and announces the iPhone 15 at its Apple event on 12 September, but recent reports so far suggest that the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will remain the same price as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

That said, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) could get a price hike if rumours are to be believed. In late July, Tim Long, a Barclays analyst, suggested in a research note that the iPhone 15 Pro could cost $100 (£80) more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost $100-$200 (£80-£160) more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

On 4 September, Luke Lin, a senior analyst at Digitimes, corroborated this report, stating that he believed the Pro models would see “a major price hike because of the chassis upgrades from stainless steel to titanium and the periscope lens upgrade”. He also said that he did not expect the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus to receive a price hike.

However, it’s wise to note that these price hikes might not apply to the UK. Last year, all of the iPhone 14 models increased in price in the UK, but they didn’t in the US. The iPhones are therefore due a price hike across the pond to bring them in line with the UK. Assuming they do go up in price in both the UK and US, these are the possible prices for each region:

Apple iPhone 15: $749/£849 (the same as the iPhone 14)

$749/£849 (the same as the iPhone 14) Apple iPhone 15 Plus: $899/£949 (the same as the iPhone 14 Plus)

$899/£949 (the same as the iPhone 14 Plus) Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099/£1,199 ($100/£100 increase)

$1,099/£1,199 ($100/£100 increase) Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199/£1,299 (£100 increase)

Take all of this with a pinch of salt though.

What iPhone pre-order deals were there last year and what iPhone 15 pre-order deals could we see?

Without knowing the price or, well, really anything about the iPhone 15 and its variants, it’s tricky to know what kind of pre-order deals to expect, but if we assume the iPhone 15 range remains the same price as the iPhone 14 range, then the deals are unlikely to shift very much at all. Taking a peek at last year’s iPhone 14 carrier deals can offer up some insight.

The best iPhone 14 Pro Max deal we spotted last year was from Sky Mobile. The phone carrier was offering up the handset for £40 per month on a 36-month contract with no up-front cost. You had to add on a data plan, with a 2GB plan costing £6. Altogether, you paid £46 over 36 months. Expect a similar deal this year with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Deals on the iPhone 14 Pro, however, were a little lacklustre. Three had a £72 24-month contract deal on the handset. You had to pay £70 up-front, but it came with unlimited data. We’re hoping for better options this year.

If you were looking for an iPhone 14 deal, Mobiles.co.uk had a pretty appetising 24-month contract on offer. You had to pay £99 up-front, but after that, you’d only pay £39.99 a month and got 100GB of data. That’s a very good deal if it carries across to the iPhone 15.

We barely saw any iPhone 14 Plus contract deals at launch, though Mobile Phones Direct was offering the larger iPhone for £54 per month with a £9 up-front cost. You got 100GB of data, which was pretty decent. We’re expecting to see more iPhone 15 Plus contract deals at launch, given that it was a new configuration for Apple last year. Carriers know that the Plus-model is coming this year, so they should be able to price it more appropriately.

And if you’re looking to buy the iPhone outright? It’s worth taking advantage of trade-in deals from the likes of Apple and Amazon. Last year, Apple was offering up to £625 of credit if you traded in your old device, and Amazon was offering up to £484 in credit. All of that goes a long way to paying for your upgrade.

