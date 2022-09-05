For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple could bring back a proper battery indicator with the new iPhone 14 Pro, according to rumours.

For much of the iPhone’s life, it offered a precise battery indicator, showing exactly what percentage remained. But that changed with the iPhone X, which brought a “notch” to the top of the display, and left no space for such an indicator.

Since then, users have been forced to roughly guess how much power is left in the battery. It simply shows a visual indicator of a battery shape that empties over time – and users must swipe for the control centre to see the exact amount.

:: Follow our live coverage of the upcoming Apple event here. ::

In the upcoming iOS 16 update, Apple has suggested it could put that percentage inside the battery icon. But such a change has received sustained, intense negative criticism, from users who argue that it is the worst of both options.

The new iPhone 14 Pro however is rumoured to do away with the notch, and swap it for a cutout in the top of the screen. That will allow for extra room on the display to bring back the percentage, according to a new report from MacRumors.

The report also detailed the rumoured always-on display in the iPhone 14 Pro. Users will be able to change how their device looks when the screen is not being actively used, with special wallpapers that show a small bit of the image.

The widgets on the iPhone’s lock screen will also be showed in that darkened, non-active mode, the report suggests. But they will fade in and out so that they do not burn into the display.

Apple will reveal the new iPhone at a livestreamed event on 7 September.